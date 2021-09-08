Caitlyn Jenner Worried Her Conservative Stance Will Hurt Kardashian-Jenner Brands

Caitlyn Jenner is ready to rev up her California gubernatorial run — without help from her famous family.

via: AceShowbiz

The 71-year-old former Olympian didn’t want her Republican stance to affect any of her loved ones or their brands in a negative way if they openly endorsed her for office, so decided to keep her family separate from her political dreams.

Speaking to Steve Hilton on the “California Rebel Base” podcast, she said, “I called up each one of them and said, ‘Hey, this is what I’m looking to do,’ and I said, ‘I want you guys out of it.’ ”

“I told my kids, when you do something like this it’s not just me making decisions. Obviously, I come first on the decision-making but then really the influencing and – I don’t know if you know, but I have a very high-profile family.”

Though she admitted she’d welcome their support in private, Caitlyn won’t be looking for public backing from her famous brood.

“You know, politics can be a dirty business and they have brands, they have all the other things that they’re doing, they have companies that they’re doing,” she said.

“(I told them) I don’t want you involved, I don’t want one dime, I don’t want one tweet, one Instagram post. I said ‘just stay out of it.’ ”

However, Caitlyn is open to talking about her ambitions with step-daughter Kim Kardashian because of her legal knowledge and experience in criminal justice reform, though she insisted she doesn’t want her “involved” in her campaign.

“Obviously Kim is the only one because of her work on criminal justice reform, and obviously, we’ve talked about that, you know,” she said. “We’ve talked about it but I really didn’t want her involved in this campaign whatsoever.”

“But, you know, as far as criminal justice reform, which I think is very important in California, she does have my cell phone number.”

California make sure you mail back your ballot by September 14th.