Bump Watch: Ciara Recorded a Cute Video with a Fan and Now People Think She Might Be Pregnant

Did Russell Wilson get his wish?

A few weeks ago, Russell Wilson ‘proposed’ again to wife Ciara on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and asked if she’d give him another baby.

Fast-forward to now, Ciara was spotted out and about in Buckhead and stopped to interact with a fan. After video of their interaction went pubic on social media, other fans began to speculate on whether or not Ciara is with child.

According to the fan in the video, she is (as captured in the comments by The Neighborhood Talk) — but we’re not so sure.

Take a look: