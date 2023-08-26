Buckhead Barfight Leads to Arrests of Reality TV Stars From 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' [Photos + Video]

Some of ‘Love & Hip Hop’s stars got busted in Atlanta last night.

via: Alive 11

Law enforcement officials said the fight happened at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road in Buckhead around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. APD said that four people had gotten into a fight with the security guards, and when an officer tried to de-escalate, they became physically aggressive with him.

With help from other security guards, the officer was able to get all four people to leave the bar. APD said the fight started because the guard had previously asked them to go, and they refused.

Three “Love and Hip Hop” stars were arrested in connection with the incident: two women from the Atlanta franchise and one man from the Hollywood show. There was also a fourth man, but whether he was associated with the franchise remains unclear.

One of the stars, Erica Mena, was arrested on a felony charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, along with two counts of simple battery and one count of simple battery against an officer. The other Atlanta star is facing a misdemeanor for obstruction of law enforcement, while the two men are facing that along with simple battery or simple assault charges.

TMZ adds, Bambi Richardson was also taken to jail alongside ‘L&HH: Hollywood’s’ Zellswag … where they all posed for mug shots and got booked on a slew of charges, ranging from obstruction of law enforcement to battery on a police officer.

Mena is the only one being charged with attacking a cop, BTW … Zellswag is facing a simple battery and obstruction charge, while Bambi was just charged with obstruction.