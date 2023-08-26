Britney Spears Adds Two Employees to House Staff, One with Medical Background

Britney Spears is actively taking measures to ensure her well-being.

via: Daily Mail

That person’s responsibilities allegedly include a ‘wide range’ of duties, such as ensuring that the Grammy nominee maintains her health and takes her medicine.

The outlet stated that the other professionals in Spears’ life — her attorney Mathew Rosengart and manager Cade Hudson — are focused on keeping her busy.

She has reportedly been working on music as well as other pursuits.

It was noted by TMZ that the Louisiana-bred performer does not like to be by herself, so keeping herself occupied is important.

The update comes after news broke that Britney cracked her head open on a coffee table during an ‘explosive’ fight with husband Sam Asghari in London prior to their shock divorce.

The singer and actor, 29, went their separate ways after a little over a year of marriage earlier this month.

Now it has been alleged that a ‘blowout’ fight between the pair left the pop icon requiring stitches.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed in the documentary Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which aired on Fox this week, ‘She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches.’

Executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also said in the documentary that Spears’ alleged ‘volatility’ was too much for Asghari to take, prompting him to end the marriage.

It was previously claimed that Spears got physical with Asghari several times and once gave him a black eye as he slept.

Asghari reportedly told friends that Britney attacked him various times during their six years together.

Asghari took to social media to break his silence following news of his divorce filing.

In a statement shared to his Instagram account, he wrote: ‘After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.’

He continued, ‘We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,’ adding, ‘S**t happens.’

‘Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.’