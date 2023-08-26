Keke Palmer Reunites with ‘Partner in Crime’ Darius Jackson to Celebrate 30th Birthday [Video]

Keke Palmer is ringing into her 30th birthday with her baby daddy.

On Saturday, the fitness instructor took to Instagram Live with the “Nope” star as they enjoyed some alcoholic beverages to commemorate her special day.

In the clip, Palmer joked with Jackson about why he talks trash about Virgos, which is her astrological sign.

“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo,” he said before looking at the actress.

“My partner in crime’s a Virgo.”

Palmer then thanked Jackson, 29, for taking her out on her birthday “as always.”

“I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet,” she gushed.

Their reunion comes nearly two months after Jackson shamed her for wearing a sexy outfit to an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted July 5 alongside a viral video of the “True Jackson, VP” alum being serenaded by the R&B crooner with a version of his hit “There Goes My Baby.”

