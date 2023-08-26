‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Dead at 99

Bob Barker, best known to the world as the longtime host of iconic TV game show ‘The Price Is Right,’ has died.

He was 99.

According to his rep, Bob died peacefully of natural causes at his home Saturday morning in L.A.

Aside from his work on ‘The Price Is Right,’ he also hosted ‘Truth or Consequences’ back in 1956, on which he starred until 1975.

He also hosted a number of other game shows and programs over the years, including “Dream Girl of ’67,” “Tattletales,” and ‘Miss Universe.’

Bob left ‘The Price Is Right’ back in 2007 and Drew Carey took over as host.

RIP.