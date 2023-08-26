Cardi B Says She's Going To Release Her Next Solo Single "Very Soon"

In January, Cardi B finally teased her first album in five years. Her last full-length was 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy, and fans have been eager for more ever since. Now, she has a long-awaited update about the project.

via: Rap-Up

Vogue México revealed the cover feature for its September 2023 issue starring Cardi B. The Bronx-born rapper spoke about a multitude of subjects, including her Caribbean roots, the complexities of being a woman in the rap industry, foraying into fashion, and more.

In her conversation with the publication, Cardi opened up about the growing anticipation for her next project. She said, “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to release my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now.”

She added, “They did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do as much as I can: Fashion, branding… I want to do it all, honey.”

Following the announcement post on her Instagram, support poured in from fans and celebrities alike. Ice Spice commented heart-eye emojis, while Jason Lee, Rubi Rose, and more congratulated the “Hot S**t” artist.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi talked about working with designers such as Thom Browne, Thierry Mugler, and Michael Kors. The musician noted, “I’ve always felt that being a woman of color, and being someone who doesn’t come from a wealthy family or not being a nepobaby, it’s always going to be harder to get into the spaces that I want to be in. But I’m thankful that my love of fashion has taken me to all those places.”

She continued, “I have worked on myself to the point of constantly sitting next to Anna Wintour and having conversations with her. It’s an amazing thing. It’s something that’s in you, so when you do it right, you’re rewarded.”