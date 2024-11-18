BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 32 mins ago

When it comes to date night, dinner and a movie are always a safe bet, but why not switch things up and add a little razzle-dazzle to your plans? Broadway shows perfect for date night provide the perfect mix of magic, drama, and glamour to elevate any average night into an unforgettable experience.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic story, laugh-out-loud comedy, or jaw-dropping spectacle, there’s a show on Broadway that will make your night feel extra special. Here’s a list of seven must-see Broadway shows that will set the stage for an enchanting evening.

1. “A Strange Loop”

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Musical, “A Strange Loop” is a bold, groundbreaking show that follows a Black, queer musical theater writer grappling with his own insecurities and self-perception while writing a musical about himself. With sharp wit and emotional depth, this show offers a raw and authentic look at the intersection of race, sexuality, and creativity.

2. “Hadestown”

For a sultry, soulful evening, head to Hadestown, a reimagining of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. This Tony Award-winning musical combines jazzy, blues-inspired music with a dark, romantic narrative that follows the star-crossed lovers through an industrial, underground world. The intimate storytelling and hauntingly beautiful songs will have you holding your partner a little closer.

3. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Turn up the drama and passion with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” Set in the glamorous and bohemian world of 1890s Paris, this show is an electrifying blend of classic love stories and pop music mashups. Follow the doomed romance between Christian, a young writer, and Satine, the sparkling star of the Moulin Rouge. With dazzling costumes, stunning choreography, and a hit-packed soundtrack, this is date-night perfection for couples who love a good spectacle.

4. “Hamilton”

If you and your boo are history buffs or hip-hop enthusiasts, “Hamilton” is the ultimate Broadway pick. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers, through a modern lens, complete with rap battles, R&B ballads, and show-stopping performances. It’s smart, high-energy, and offers plenty to discuss over drinks afterward.

5. “Kinky Boots”

This fabulous Tony Award-winning musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Charlie, a struggling shoe factory owner, and Lola, a drag queen with a larger-than-life personality. Together, they create a line of high-heeled boots that save the business while challenging societal norms. With music by Cyndi Lauper and a message of acceptance and self-expression, “Kinky Boots” is a vibrant and uplifting show perfect for a fun and meaningful night out.

6. “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” is a fabulous choice for a glitter-filled, joyous romp. This jukebox musical follows three drag queens as they journey across the Australian outback in a lavender bus named Priscilla. With its dazzling costumes, infectious pop hits like “I Will Survive,” and heartfelt moments, this show is a fun and fabulous celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride.

7. “Chicago”

If you’re in the mood for something a little sultry and sassy, “Chicago” brings the heat with its tale of ambition, betrayal, and murder. Set in the roaring ’20s, the musical follows two women navigating the ups and downs of fame in a jazz-infused world of speakeasies and scandal. The show’s sleek choreography and iconic songs like “Cell Block Tango” make it a fun and sexy choice for date night.

Broadway has a way of creating memories that last long after the final curtain falls. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, a first date, or want to shake up your usual Hulu TV routine, these shows deliver all the romance, drama, and excitement you could ask for. And don’t forget that this is just a starter list — classic Broadway shows like Rent never go out of style! So grab your tickets, dress to impress, and prepare to be swept away!

What are some Broadway shows you’ve attended that are perfect for a date night? Comment below!