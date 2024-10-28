Britney Spears Spills Bedroom Secret in Bizarre Note to Fans While Twirling Around in Sheer Bra and Panties

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Britney Spears spilled her bedroom secrets and turned up the heat in her latest shocking video posted on Sunday.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star stripped down to a bra and underwear and danced for her 42 million Instagram followers as she reflected on her lack of intimacy with ex-husband Sam Asghari while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Spears, 42, who is no stranger to posting scantily clad dancing videos on social media, put on a flirty show as she expressed gratitude for returning to the tropical paradise solo.

The Toxic singer posted the video on Sunday, October 27.

In the clip, she donned a black lace bra and matching underwear, which she accessorized with black leather knee-high boots and a black choker necklace.

As she gave a seductive look to the camera, she slightly pulled down her underwear to reveal her two matching hip tattoos before twirling around and smacking her backside.

She captioned her post: “There’s something about this exotic place … No matter how many times I come here, it feels like the first time !!! The way Mother Nature speaks to me !!! Alone !!!

“Meditation and prayer speaks volumes !!! A video I took outside had birds singing and the song was so loud !!! Ok, maybe I just found my soul here !!!

“I will be honest, there’s a courtyard with flowers and a small gate and a little koi pond with a stained glass entrance door before you walk in that reminds me of OLD SCHOOL CHURCH !!! Which sometimes has a deeper meaning and feeling !!!”

Spears then recalled less-then-romantic trips to Turks and Caicos with Asghari, 30.

She continued: “I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought … Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!!

“I got a pillow and would sleep outside … I like the sound of the fountain outside !!! I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe …

“I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight.”

While the pop princess disabled comments on the post, it racked up over 87,000 likes in less than 15 hours.

Spears and Asghari split after 14 months of marriage in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

via: Radar Online