Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Reportedly Getting a Divorce Amid Allegations She Cheated

Britney Spears is reportedly headed for divorce.

According to a new report from TMZ, Sam moved out after a heated argument in which he confronted Britney over allegations she cheated on him.

Things reportedly got so bad that Sam packed up and has moved to a place of his own.

Sources say they expect him to file for divorce any day now.

The good news is that Britney has a prenup so her finances will be protected if they do split, the bad news is that Britney will retain full custody of that stripper pole.