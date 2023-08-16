NeNe Leakes Sued by Ex-Landlord Over Alleged Unpaid Rent for Out of Business Swagg Boutique

NeNe Leakes is being taken to court over her shop, Swagg Boutique.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the landlord at the Georgia shopping center Sugarloaf Mills, where her former clothing store stood, alleged Leakes owes a whopping $22,900 after vacating the property in January 2022 per the lease agreement.

The landlord claimed the ex-Bravolebrity signed an initial lease agreement in 2017 and extended it for another year in 2021. In the lawsuit filed in Fulton County, GA, on Tuesday, the landlord also included a letter that warned Leakes to pay up or prepare for court.

The letter, dated July 19, 2023, stated, “Based on the foregoing, Landlord hereby demands payment in the amount of $22,900.75 within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter. Should you fail to pay this amount within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter, Landlord will pursue all rights and remedies it has, including, but not limited to, the collection of past due rent, its reasonable attorney’s fees, and court costs pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 13-1-11, and the terms and conditions of the Lease.”

FYI — Leakes’ Swagg Boutiques are no longer operating. She shut down the business in 2020 due to the pandemic. The landlord is demanding damages to cover the alleged unpaid rent and their attorney’s fees. TMZ was the first to report the news.

This isn’t the first time Leakes has been accused of failing to pay someone. She was ordered to cough up $1,150 to a photographer in February after they claimed they were stiffed by the reality star.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — the court granted the motion for a default judgment after Leakes failed to respond to the lawsuit filed by Photography by Ace.