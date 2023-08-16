E!’s House of Villains Puts Infamous Reality TV Stars (Omarosa! New York!) Under One Roof [Video]

E! is assembling the most iconic cast of reality TV baddies for some cut-throat competition on the new series House of Villains.

Among the competitors: The Apprentice (and Trump Administration) alum Omarosa; VH1 staple Tiffany “New York” Pollard, of Flavor of Love fame; and Vanderpump Rules cad Jax Taylor. The cast also includes Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip-Hop: Miami), Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) and Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé).

The notorious personalities ever to live in a house together and compete for a $200,000 grand prize.

House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c.