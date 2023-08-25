Britney Spears Reportedly Spending a Lot of Time with Former Member of Her Housekeeping Staff with a Criminal Past

Britney Spears is no stranger to bad boys. Following her split from husband Sam Asghari, it’s being reported she’s cozying up to one of her former housekeepers with a shady history.

via Page Six:

The pop star, who is in the midst of her divorce from Sam Asghari, has been spending time since her split with a man we’ve been told is Paul Richard Soliz.

A source exclusively tells us the 37-year-old man was allegedly hired about a year ago to work for Spears, 41, in the role of a housekeeper to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash.”

However, the insider, who claims to have knowledge of the situation, says the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer has formed a close bond with her ex-worker and adds, “I’m concerned.”

The source also alleges that Soliz was hired without a background check, which would have disclosed an extensive criminal past.

Page Six ran a search under Soliz’s name, which showed he’s been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony.

In April 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace.

He was also charged with child endangerment, which was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, according to court records.

In 2016, Soliz was convicted of driving without a license, while a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, per records Page Six also obtained.

The alleged staffer’s most recent run-in with the law took place just last year when he was, according to sources, already working for Spears.

Per court records, Soliz was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022.

Page Six has reached out to the “housekeeper” for comment but he did not pick up our calls.

Reps for Spears, meanwhile, did not immediately return our requests for comment either.

Sources also tell Page Six that although Soliz was fired, the Princess of Pop has still chosen to spend time with the ex-con and is not trying to hide their new-found friendship.

Since her split from Asghari, 29, last week, the “Toxic” singer has been seen out with a mystery man in public on multiple occasions, including during an after-midnight run for chicken and a Starbucks coffee run on Wednesday.

We’re not sure if this is true or not, but if it is someone needs to step in ASAP.