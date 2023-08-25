Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

via Page Six:

“He’s single again,” an insider told People, who first reported the news. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Page Six has reached out to both Davidson and Wonders’ reps but did not immediately hear back.

The news of the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars’ split comes nearly two months after Page Six exclusively reported that Davidson, 29, checked himself into rehab after struggling with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

At the time, a source told us that Wonders, 27, was sticking beside her beau while he was in rehab.

Insiders told us in June that tell us the “Generation” alum and her family were very supportive of the former “Saturday Night Live” star during his rehab stay.

Wonders and Davidson first sparked dating rumors in December, when they were spotted together on several occasions, including at a Whole Foods, a Rangers game and a late-night rendezvous at the comedian’s apartment.

The following month, the “Bupkis” co-stars were seen showing PDA during a romantic getaway to Hawaii.

In photos obtained by Page Six at the time, the couple could not keep their hands off of each other and Davidson was even seen grabbing Wonders’ butt during the tropical vacation.

A source told Page Six exclusively in March that their former platonic relationship was “getting serious.”

“They’ve been friends a long time,” the insider shared at the time, “and this romance grew out of friendship.”

In April, Davidson and Wonders were photographed snuggling together at the afterparty for the New York City premiere of their comedy, “Bupkis.”

Though they kept mum about their relationship, the “Out of the Blue” actress got candid about her “very sacred” romance with Davidson.

“We talk about everything,” she told Nylon magazine in May, “and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”

Davidson was previously linked to several A-list women, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Wonders, for her part, dated “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton.

Pete sure does run through them, doesn’t he?