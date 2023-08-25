Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's Excited to Read Britney Spears' Memoir While Debuting Bold New Hair Color [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith is looking forward to the release of her memoir, as well as Britney Spears’ when they both release this fall.

via People:

On Thursday, Pinkett Smith shared a video on Instagram revealing what she’s looking forward to this autumn. In the clip, the Girls Trip actress, 51, also debuted a bold new look — a head full of platinum gray hair!

While showing off the new do, the Red Table Talk host let fans know she’s been hard at work writing her new book. “Process … is everything,” she captioned the video. After greeting her 11.4 million followers, Pinkett Smith announced that her new memoir Worthy comes out on Oct. 17.

“I wanna start sharing some of the process with you that it took to write this book,” The Matrix Reloaded talent began. Next, she admitted that putting her life’s story on paper has been “emotionally taxing” and “really technical.”

Pinkett Smith reiterated her point, adding that she wanted to share the process that she went through with her “magnificent” editor Carrie Thornton of Dey Street Books and her co-author Mim. Once she gave a special shout-out to the people on her team who helped make the project possible, the Scream 2 actress shared even more good news.

“Yesterday, I found out I’m on the Time’s most anticipated books for the fall,” she confessed before naming what other women she admired made the list as well. Pinkett Smith mentioned Little Fires Everywhere star Carrie Washington, adding, “I can’t wait to read her book, as well as Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.”

“And I’m gonna read all of those books. So, we have some good reading this fall, everybody,” Pinkett Smith continued, noting that she planned to start sharing some content from her chapters soon.

On her Instagram Story, she also shared the link to the Time’s article to celebrate making their reading list.

“It’s an adventure, a search for love and self-worth,” Pinkett Smith said of Worthy during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in June ahead of the memoir’s release. “I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I’ve participated in, the falsehoods about myself.”

On Aug. 16, the Set It Off star shared a photo of her memoir on Instagram announcing that it was available for pre-order. Above the book was the disclaimer, “Forget everything you thought you knew.” During the June chat with PEOPLE, Pinkett Smith said she began writing Worthy in December 2021, long before the 2022 Oscars incident involving her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that her book would be released this fall in October 2023. Worthy promises to chronicle “lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” a press release stated at the time.

Supporters of the Menace II Society alum can also expect Pinkett Smith to open up about “her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2 Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

Just when you thought Jada was done, she found more of her personal business to share with the world. Incredible.

Check out Jada’s video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)