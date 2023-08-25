Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Had Blowout Fight Over Finances Before He Filed for Divorce Again

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann reportedly never really reconciled after calling off their divorce a few weeks ago.

According to a new report, one big blowout fight led Kroy straight to the courthouse to file for divorce again.

Sources say that Kim and Kroy began arguing for several weeks about money and things have gotten nasty. They’ve been accusing each other of not paying various bills and getting each other into deeper financial troubles.

During an argument on Thursday — again, over finances — Kroy threatened to file for divorce and Kim dared him to.

In his new filing, Kroy’s asking for sole legal and physical of their 4 minor children as well as child support, alimony and attorney’s fees.