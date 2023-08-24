Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce from Kim Zolciak…Again



Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak can’t seem to make it work.

via TMZ:

Kroy filed the divorce papers Thursday, obtained by TMZ, stating their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” He wants sole legal and sole physical custody of their 4 kids moving forward, and is asking for child support as well as alimony.

What’s more … Kroy’s asking for exclusive use of the marital residence, the same home he and Kim have shared through their ups and downs.

TMZ broke the story, Kim and Kroy filed separate divorce petitions back in May … and it got nasty fast. Kim accused Kroy of smoking weed — and being a potential danger to their kids — and he said she had a serious gambling addiction. It was also discovered the couple owed more than $1 million to the IRS.

The two also had home visits from the police — hurling accusations at each other while officers were on scene.

Kim and Kroy remained in the same home during their divorce proceedings, but had a change of heart in July when they decided to pull the divorce docs.

Leading up to the decision to pull back their divorce, we’d seen the family attend church together and other family events.

Hopefully this divorce isn’t as messy as the last go-round.