Jamie Foxx to Play the Role of God in Upcoming Film 'Not Another Church Movie'

Jamie Foxx has been cast as God in the upcoming comedy, ‘Not Another Church Movie.’

via Complex:

According to Deadline, the film, which was shot prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, stars Kevin Daniels, Tisha Campbell, Vivica A. Fox, Jasmine Guy, Lamorne Morris, and Kyla Pratt. It was written and directed by Johnny Mack.

Not Another Church Movie tells the story of Taylor Pharry (Daniels), who was sent on a mission by God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. Little does Pharry realize that the devil has his own plans in store for him.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” producer James Michael Cummings in a statement. “This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

Foxx appears to be getting back into the swing of things following his hospitalization in April due to a “medical complication.” His daughter Corinne struck down speculation regarding the severity of his condition the following month, saying he had “been out of the hospital for weeks.”

The Oscar winner appeared in a video on Instagram last month, describing his ordeal as going “to hell and back” and “something that I thought I would never ever go through.” Foxx provided another update last week where he indicated that he’s “finally startin to feel like myself.”

Since being released from the hospital, Foxx has already announced that he and Corinne are developing a music-themed game show We Are Family, slated for 2024. He was also seen filming a commercial for BetMGM in Las Vegas.

Not Another Church Movie is aiming for a theatrical release later this year.

If it’s anything like ‘Not Another Teen Movie,’ count us in.