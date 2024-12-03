Britney Spears Jokes She’s ‘Turning 5’ — Before Getting Her Actual Age Wrong in 43rd Birthday Post

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Britney Spears turned 43 on Monday but she claims in disturbing new Instagram videos that she’s really 5 and moving to Mexico.

The “Toxic” singer posted a selfie video on Instagram after jetting off to Mexico to commemorate turning 43.

“It’s my birthday. I’m not turning 42. I’m turning 5 this year,” she quipped while misstating her age. “I’m turning 5 years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.”

Spears included another clip of a small white cake with strawberries on top in which she sang, “A baby strawberry! A very, very cute baby, baby cake that my friend got!”

The “Gimme More” singer then posted a third video about wanting to move out of the US because she did not like photos that the paparazzi took of her in Los Angeles earlier in the day as she boarded a private jet for her birthday trip.

“They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it,” she said.

“I know I’m not perfect at all by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel. That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico,” Spears claimed.

The Princess of Pop argued that the snaps did not “even look like” her before acknowledging the grill lighter she was caught carrying onto the jet.

“I don’t know why I have a torch in my hand. Honestly, I think my friend accidentally gave that to me,” she said.

Despite Spears’ comments, it does not appear that she has fled America for real.

“Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday,” a source clarified to People Tuesday. “She loves Mexico and can’t wait to celebrate in the sun.”

The “Crossroads” star spent her last birthday with her mom, Lynne Spears, and her brother, Bryan Spears, after becoming estranged from her family over her 13-year conservatorship.

