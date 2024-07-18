Britney Spears Hits Back at 'Boring' Osbourne Family, Tells Them to 'F*ck Off' | www.lovebscott.com

Britney Spears didn’t mince words when responding to the Osbourne family’s unwarranted criticism.

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne said he was ‘fed up’ with Britney’s dancing videos on Instagram.

via Page Six:

“I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f–k off !!!” the 42-year-old “Toxic” hitmaker wrote in a lengthy Instagram note that also defended the British actress and model from similar hate comments.

Earlier in the post, Spears said she thought Beckinsale, 50, was a “badass” for posting what she wants rather than the “age appropriate content” people constantly nag her to share instead.

“I know what it’s like to be judged,” Spears added, “but I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”

Osbourne’s comments about the Princess of Pop were included in Tuesday’s episode of his family’s “Osbournes” podcast.

His daughter, 39-year-old Kelly, also shared her opinion and said she felt “sorry” for Spears.

“You know, it’s sad, very, very sad,” Ozzy, 75, added in agreement.

Spears’ rep did not respond to Page Six’s original request for comment regarding the famous British family’s discussion about her social media activity.

Reps for Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly and Jack Osbourne did not immediately reply to Page Six’s request for comment following Spears’ reaction to their words.

Her dancing was brought up on the Osbourne family’s podcast after she posted a throwback video of herself moving to Madonna’s “I’m Addicted.”

In the caption of her video — in which she dressed in gold underwear and a red and gold bra top — she admitted she lost some of her confidence after her divorce. She also said she thought she would benefit from some therapy sessions.

Go off, Brit Brit!