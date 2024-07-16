Ozzy Osbourne Is ‘Fed Up’ with Britney Spears’ Dance Videos on Instagram: ‘Every F*cking Day’ | www.lovebscott.com

Ozzy Osbourne is not here for Britney Spears’ Instagram antics.

via Page Six:

The “Crazy Train” hitmaker told wife Sharon Osbourne and their children — Jack and Kelly Osbourne — that he’s “fed up” with seeing the “poor old” singer’s social media videos during Tuesday’s episode of “The Osbournes” podcast titled, “Are the Osbournes Leaving Hollywood?”

When Sharon explained that it was Spears’ “dancing” content that her husband was specifically referring to, the rocker added, “Every f—king day.”

“I feel sorry for her,” Kelly said before the rocker, 75, added, “You know it’s sad, very, very sad.”

Sharon referred to Spears as a “poor little thing,” while Jack agreed with his father and said it was “very sad indeed.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” Sharon added.

Spears’ rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The Osbournes’ comments about Spears come just days after the “Toxic” singer shared a throwback clip of her dancing to Madonna’s “I’m Addicted.”

She shared the video on Saturday, shortly after she declared she was “single as f—k” following a breakup with her now ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

Britney’s at home minding her business — maybe he should do the same and just unfollow her.