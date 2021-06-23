Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He's 'Sorry' to See Her in Pain After She Drags Him and Her Family in Court

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has issued a brief statement following his daughter’s revealing hearing in Los Angeles where she exposed details of her conservatorship.

via Mail Online:

Following Britney’s remote appearance in court, Jamie Spears’ legal team have released a statement insisting he ‘loves his daughter very much.’

They said: ‘He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much.’

The statement comes after a New York Times report revealed that the 68-year-old Jamie has moved back to his hometown in Kentwood, Louisiana, living in an RV.

He reportedly sold the house that Britney grew up in and he has been living in an RV that is parked at a warehouse, which contains memorabilia from his daughter’s career, just on the outskirts of Kentwood.

Jamie has been in control of his daughter’s conservatorship for the past 13 years, controlling what is believed to be a fortune of $60 million.

While he controls her fortune and reportedly lives in an RV, his daughter is only given an allowance of $2,000 per week.

It was revealed during the Wednesday hearing that Britney wants to end the conservatorship, which was created in 2008, and that she has been opposing it quietly for the past seven years.

‘I want this conservatorship to end – I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive,’ Spears told Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny.

