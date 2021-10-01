Brian Laundrie's Family Thinks He's Still in Florida: 'Concerned But Hopeful' He's Alive, Says Lawyer

Alleged murderer Brian Laundrie is still missing — but his family believes he’s still in the state of Florida.

via People:

“They are concerned,” Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino tells PEOPLE, “but hopeful that he is found alive.”

Laundrie, 23, is the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming last month. Authorities have said Petito died by homicide but have not released a cause of death. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case but not a suspect.

Laundrie is also wanted by the FBI on an active arrest warrant issued last week on allegations of unauthorized use of a debit card.

Investigators believe that Gabby Petito died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. Laundrie drove back to his family’s home in North Port, Fla. He has not spoken to authorities about what happened on his trip. His last known interaction with law enforcement was during an August 12 incident when police in Moab, Utah, investigated a possible domestic violence case between the couple .

Police believe the relationship between Petito and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, tells PEOPLE the couple’s relationship was “toxic,” and that Laundrie had “jealousy issues.”For now, the FBI is trying to piece together Laundrie’s actions for the past month, including a family camping trip on Sept. 6 and 7, as well as a new phone he purchased after Petito went missing.

Also in question: Laundrie’s last contact with his sister, Cassie, who was at the campground with the family on Sept. 6, Bertolino confirms to PEOPLE.

Bertolino says Cassie saw Brian twice after his return to Florida after Petito went missing — once on Sept. 1 and again on Sept. 6.

In an interview with Good Morning America that aired Sept. 17, Cassie said of Brian, “I haven’t been able to talk to him. I wish I could talk to him.”

However, the time frame to which she’s referring is unclear from the portions of the interview shown on GMA.

Explaining the possible discrepancy, Bertolino issued a statement obtained by PEOPLE, saying, in part, “Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer.”

We wouldn’t trust anything the family says at this point, If they say they think he’s in Florida, we say he left the state.