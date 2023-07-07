Bravo Drops 'RHOA' Midseason Trailer, Which Confirms All of B. Scott's Previously Spilled Tea [Video]

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies always bring the drama and the second half of season 15 is no exception.

In a sneak peek at the back half of RHOA, Drew Sidora, who filed for divorce from her husband of nine years, Ralph Pittman, in March, is in the hot seat for accusations of infidelity and girl-on-girl action.

Later in the trailer, Pittman and Sidora have a heated discussion over their marriage, where the father of two foreshadows that if things don’t change, the couple will break up.

“If you don’t appreciate me, then that’s going to get us divorced,” Pittman explains.

Burruss and co-star Shereé Whitfield discuss Sidora allegedly taking her acting skills off-screen with a woman. “What did you see,” asks the She by Shereé owner asks. “It was a kiss,” Burruss says.

While on FaceTime, Marlo Hampton yells, “I can’t get over she’s dating a woman, the way she is, ‘I ain’t never kiss a girl.'”

Aside from Sidora, Kenya Moore discusses having a second child, Sanya Richards-Ross announces she’s pregnant and Shereé Whitfield deals with dating drama.

We may be halfway through this season of #RHOA, but there's more lights, camera, and action still to come ? pic.twitter.com/nt8WAooUQi — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 7, 2023

In case you missed it, B. Scott revealed back in April while co-hosting ‘The Breakfast Club,’ the existence of a video tape of one housewife kissing another woman. We know now official who that woman was.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.