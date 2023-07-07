Marcus Jordan Sends Larsa Pippen Sweet Message on Her 49th Birthday, Says She's the 'Best Mom and Wife' [Photos + Video]

Marcus Jordan is celebrating Larsa Pippen on her 49th birthday.

via: Complex

On Thursday (July 6), Pippen shared some photos and videos from her birthday celebrations, but she also shared a note attached to flowers from Jordan and her four children with former NBA star Scottie Pippen. “Happy birthday to the best mom & wife on the planet!” read the card, credited to Marcus plus Pippen’s children, 22-year-old Scotty Jr., 21-year-old Preston, 18-year-old Justin, and 14-year-old Sophia.

On Jordan’s Instagram Stories, he shared just as many photos showing how the celebrated Pippen’s 49th birthday. “Happy birthday to my babygirl,” he wrote alongside a photo of them holding hands.

In another post, he called Pippen his “best friend & partner in crime.”

Jordan and Pippen confirmed their relationship after months of speculation earlier this year. They’ve also since launched a podcast together entitled Separation Anxiety, on which they speak openly about their relationship.

Recently, Jordan’s father Michael Jordan was asked by paparazzi if he approved of his son’s relationship with Pippen, who is the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. When he was first asked, he simply laughed. But when he was pressed for an answer again, he replied, “No!”

However, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, the couple denied that his father did not approve. “We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she’s great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with, you know, where I’m living,” said Jordan. “Everybody had an opinion at first. I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays.”

He added that it’s important for his partner to get the stamp of approval from his partners, and suggested that Michael Jordan does, in fact, approve.

Last month, the couple confirmed that they’ve spoken about the possibility of having kids together. “There’s been conversations,” he said. “When we go and we meet people, or I’m introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up.” Pippen has suggested that she’s open to changing her last name, too.