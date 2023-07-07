Britney's Husband Sam Asghari Doesn't Blame Victor Wembanyama Over Alleged Assault

Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari has spoken out after the singer was allegedly slapped by a member of NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama’s security detail while in Las Vegas.

via: AceShowbiz

“The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment,” he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama says Britney “grabbed” him from behind before a bodyguard slapped her in the face.

The 41-year-old pop star spotted NBA player Victor, 19, outside the Catch restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5 night and reportedly spoke to him in a faux British accent before one of his bodyguards “knocked her glasses off” in an alleged altercation and Victor has now claimed that despite reports that she had “tapped him” on the shoulder, she “grabbed him” from behind.

He told KENS 5, “So what happened last night is…I saw the news, obviously, and then I woke up to a couple of phone calls. I didn’t see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, ‘Don’t stop,’ But that person grabbed me from behind – not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind – and so I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner.”

The sports star went on to add that he was shocked to learn that the woman who approached him was in fact the “…Baby One More Time” singer as he claimed he “hadn’t seen” the woman’s face to begin with. He added, “At first I was like, ‘No, you’re joking!’ But, yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn’t know because I didn’t see her face, I just kept walking straight in a line.”

Meanwhile, eyewitness Brian Grajales has claimed Britney had “infiltrated” her way into his circle just before she was allegedly hit. Brian told TMZ, “Wemby was walking into ARIA heading to Catch when there was a fan who afterward we found out was Britney Spears was approaching him with a British accent saying ‘Excuse me, sir, excuse me, sir!’ ”

“She just kept trying to go towards him when eventually he was heading with his entourage into the restaurant, into Catch, that’s when Britney infiltrated her way into the circle and that’s when one of his bodyguards gave her a backhand slap across the face.”

