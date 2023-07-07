Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce Two Months After Filing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have pulled off the seemingly impossible.

via: Page Six

Kim Zolciak filed to call off her divorce from Kroy Biermann, court documents obtained by Page Six show.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star filed the dismissal request Friday at noon. She’s requesting it be dismissed “without prejudice.”

Kroy has yet to file his own dismissal, but sources told TMZ he intends to do so imminently.

The decision to reconcile comes just days after the on-again couple were photographed taking their four biological children to a church service on Sunday.

Story developing…