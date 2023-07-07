Da Brat Gives Birth to First Child With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart: ‘Feels Like a Dream’ [Photo]

Da Boy is here!

via: Billboard

Da Brat is sittin’ on top of the world! The rapper gave birth to her first child with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart, the couple shared with People. The baby boy arrived Thursday (July 6) at 8:30 p.m. and weighs 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“I can’t believe he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way,” Da Brat, 49, told the magazine. “This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

The Grammy-nominated artist shared that after meeting her son, the couple considered changing the name they had originally picked out for him. “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart, but now that we’ve met him, we are tempted to name him PERFECT.”

Harris-Dupart also announced the birth on Instagram, and shared that the couple didn’t change the baby’s name after all. She also shared a video, which shows the couple in a hospital, with Da Brat lying on an operating table.

“I’m getting ready to have a baby!” the artist tells the camera. “I feel numb, like, I’m sprawled out like a biology project.” Moments later, a voice says, “We’ve got a baby!” Da Brat’s eyes pop open, and she looks astonished. When a voice later says, “That’s him crying!” tears start streaming down the new mom’s face.

“We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy,” Harris-Dupart captioned the video. “This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

While this is Da Brat’s first child, entrepreneur Harris-Dupart has three children from a previous relationship.

When announcing her pregnancy in February, the rapper told People that she originally didn’t think having children was in her future. “I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me,” she said at the time.

Da Brat had also noted that kids were never a thought until she met her now wife. Not only that, she told the magazine that she didn’t think she’d want to be the one to get pregnant and carry the child. But Harris-Dupart was able to change her mind — she wanted the rapper to “have the experience” of being pregnant because “she is so nurturing,” the entrepreneur previously told People.

See Da Brat and Harris-Dupart’s announcements of baby True Legend below: