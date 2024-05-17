Diddy Seen Physically Assaulting Cassie in 2016 Hotel Surveillance Video | lovebscott.com

Shocking surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the now-closed Intercontinental Hotel in Century City.

The video matches allegations first made by Cassie in the now-settled federal lawsuit filed back in November.

via CNN:

The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows.

As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

Ventura is then seen slowly standing up. She gathers items from the floor and moves to pick up a phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns. A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ventura.

Seconds later, he sits down on a chair, grabs an object off a table and forcefully throws it toward Ventura. Combs is seen walking away, then turns toward Ventura once again when an elevator door opens and someone appears to exit.

Ventura, who reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs, declined to comment on the video obtained by CNN.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs and InterContinental Hotels for comment. Combs has previously denied Ventura’s allegations.

Diddy can’t lie his way out of this one. He’s done — and should be in jail. You can see the horrific video below.

BREAKING CNN has obtained footage of Diddy repeatedly beating his then girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. I want to note that Kimora Lee Simmons has warned people about Diddy’s conduct for years, and she has either been attacked for doing so or ignored. Diddy also… pic.twitter.com/VS6rXczXWo — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) May 17, 2024