Will Smith Says He and Michael B. Jordan Have 'Really Solid Ideas' for 'I Am Legend' Sequel | lovebscott.com

I Am Legend 2 gets a new update from Will Smith after several months of radio silence on the project.

Smith is excited about the sequel he’s developing with Michael B. Jordan. “We had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it’s looking good,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight.

“[We have some] really solid ideas. I think we’re going to make it on screen together.” Smith expressed admiration for his co-star, adding, “Jordan is ‘the truth,’ so I would love to do that.”

The original 2007 film, based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel, introduced us to Smith’s character, virologist Robert Neville, the last man on Earth battling a man-made plague. The theatrical release of “I Am Legend” ended with Neville sacrificing himself after finding a cure for the infection.

However, the alternate ending available on the DVD release showed Neville surviving and becoming legend among the Darkseekers for his experiments on the infected. The sequel will follow this alternate ending, bringing the character back to the big screen.

Writer Akiva Goldsman, who penned both the original and the upcoming sequel, shared his insights on the new film. “I Am Legend 2 takes place ‘a few decades’ post-outbreak in 2009 and the events of the first film in 2012,” Goldsman revealed.

“I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?”

He added that this exploration will be “especially visual in New York” and teased the endless possibilities for the film’s setting.

Goldsman also hinted at revisiting elements from Matheson’s original book, offering “a little more fidelity to the original text.” This exploration of humanity’s fall from dominance is a central theme from Matheson’s novel that the sequel aims to delve into more deeply.

The original “I Am Legend” was a blockbuster success, smashing box office records upon its release in 2007. With Smith and Jordan on the lead roles, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the sequel will build on the legacy of the original while adding new layers and dimensions to its story.

As the film industry anticipates this collaboration between two powerhouse actors, I Am Legend 2 is shaping up to be an epic continuation of a beloved story. Fans, old and new, should keep an eye out for more updates as production progresses.

