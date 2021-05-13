Bravo Announces Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Old Lady Gang Restaurant Spinoff 'Kandi: OLG Project'

Porsha Williams isn’t the only Atlanta housewife getting a show of her own.

Network-favorite Kandi Burruss is getting yet another show on Bravo — this time focusing on her Old Lady Gang restaurants.

The show, tentatively titled ‘Kandi: OLG Project,’ will showcase her and husband Todd Tucker’s drama dealing with the Old Lady Gang (Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha) as well as their restaurant staff.

Basically, it’s Kandi & crew’s version of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Like Teyana and Iman’s upcoming E! series, Kandi’s new show doesn’t have a concrete air date just yet — but we can’t wait to hear more about it!