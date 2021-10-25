Boosie Badazz Reacts To Lil Nas X Backlash Following Homophobic Rant, Insists He Has 'International Love' [Photos]

Boosie Badazz once again made himself a target when he unleashed on Lil Nas X over the weekend for an expert troll job.

via: AceShowbiz

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has defended himself after responding to Lil Nas X’s joke with homophobic rant using slurs and suggesting him to “commit suicide.” In a new social media post, the “Set It Off” rapper insisted that he has “international love.”

“If yall think the whole world hate me ‘yall trippin’,” the “Bad Azz” artist tweeted on Sunday, October 24. He further explained, “I have international love n respect for how I am n what I stand for n never forget there’s a ghetto in every city, state, country etc. who rock with Boosie frfr #therealest.”

His statement came after he responded to Lil Nas X’s troll. In a tweet, which has since been deleted by Twitter for violating the social media platform’s rules and regulations, he wrote, “Stop trolling me f****t Lol. U a whole b***h playing with a gangsta SMH U can keep sucking d**k n getting f**ked n your a** n peace.”

“N #uhateyourself I would too if I was you LOL,” Boosie added. He ended the tweet as saying, “NasX if you #commitsuicide you would do this world a huge favor Nobody wants U here.”

Upon learning Boosie’s harsh remark, Lil Nas X responded, “I am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life.” He added, “I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October.”

i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october. — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) October 23, 2021

The heated social media exchange came after Lil Nas X decided to troll Boosie during an Instagram Live session on October 23. At the time, he told the viewers, “I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out.”

For the last few months, Boosie himself has been publicly voicing his dislike for Lil Nas X’s openness with his sexuality. In July, Badazz defended DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami and called Lil Nas X “the most disrespectful motherf**ker in the world.” Then after Lil Nas X joked that and he and Jack Harlow would perform their song “Industry Baby” at the VMAs, Boosie said, “If I’m at the awards and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**.”

In September, Boosie called out the “Old Town Road” hitmaker for posting pregnancy photos. “NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP,” he fumed. “I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D**K ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave.”

Lil Nas X, however, played down Boosie’s outrage. The 22-year-old star sarcastically apologized to Boosie with a photo of a note with “Sorry” written on it. He also took the opportunity to plug his album “Montero” by linking to a pre-order page, writing, “i apologized mr. boosie. i left a really detailed apology in the link below. welcometomontero.com.”

During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, Lil Nas X stated that Boosie’s jabs didn’t affect him. “I was listening to Boosie in the club the other day. I don’t really care. Honestly, I wish they didn’t say it, I guess,” he said of the “Nasty, Nasty” rapper.

“But I like the music, I’m gonna listen to the music. If somebody got beef with me, that doesn’t mean I got beef with them,” Lil Nas X added. When he was asked if he would consider replying to the hateful messages, Lil Nas X noted, “Only if I have something really witty.”

Par for the course, reactions to Boosie’s tweets were mixed, with some siding with Boosie and others blasting him for his inflammatory commentary.