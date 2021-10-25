‘I Am Not a Soror’: Amanda Seales Responds to Criticism About Her Portrayal as an AKA on Insecure [Photos + Video]

Amanda Seales has responded to the backlash from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. after her character, Tiffany, repped the sorority in the debut episode of the final season.

via: The Root

While most fans were discussing and tweeting to their hearts desire about their favorite awkward Black girl aka “Issa Dee” and her, umm, insecurities, a whole different sector of folks were in a tizzy about a certain character, namely Tiffany Dubois (played by Amanda Seales) and her portrayal as an AKA member (for those of you who are unfamiliar that stands for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.) on the show.

Though it’s long been established that “Tiffany” and Yvonne Orji’s character “Molly” are both fictional members of the organization on the show (like since season one), for whatever reason some real-life members decided to call Seales’ character out for wearing what appeared to be official Greek paraphernalia prompting the comedian and actress to address it on her social media pages.

#InsecureHBO so, Amanda Seales is not an AKA..why was she wearing my letters though? the outfits were cute — Unpaid Private Ivy (@unDAMNbothered) October 25, 2021

Y'all cool with Tiffany rocking the para? Unless Amanda Seales is a K in real life? #InsecureHBO — Curt (@DaBoyCurt_06) October 25, 2021

“I don’t know why people keep asking me if I’m a soror. I am not a soror,” Seales explained in her Instagram story. “Tiffany is a soror. Tiffany is a character on a tv show. I didn’t write the character, I played the character. I am not a soror. I’m an actress and I’m playing a character on a TV show. And I think reality tv done really got folks fucked up because, you know, it’s like: ‘it’s all the same.’ But I’m just playing a character. That’s it. Y’all know that though. But some of y’all dont. I feel like some folks really forget. It’s a tv show.”

Amanda Seales said leave her alone about her character being an AKA. She said she is not a member in real life. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/hQcaByZLm6 — Tamantha ?? (@Tamantha_5) October 25, 2021

She later clarified in a separate Instagram post: “I would be honored to be a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha but I simply am not. When I am Tiffany, I wear the letters with pride and regard and respect for those who did cross the burning sands.”Issa Rae also eventually responded to an upset user in the most Issa Rae-way possible on Twitter, writing: “Oh shit. Let me @HBO to delete one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on.”

Oh shit, let me tell @HBO to delete the one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on. https://t.co/1EhjZ8mYyI — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) October 25, 2021

Seales made it clear that she is just in character and she has never personally claimed to be an AKA.