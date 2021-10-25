Porsha Williams Admits 'The Optics Don't Look Great' with Simon Guobadia Relationship in 'Porsha's Family Matters' Spinoff Trailer [Video]

Porsha Williams knows that “the optics don’t look great,” when it comes to her engagement to Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon Guobadia — but that’s not stopping her from capturing it on camera for her spinoff series.

via Page Six:

But Williams still assures fans, “people don’t have all the facts,” in a trailer for her upcoming spinoff series “Porsha’s Family Matters” released Monday via E! Online.

“The special [series] is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family,” a source exclusively told Page Six in May.

The trailer teases various family members and friends arguing, having difficult conversations, and of course, discussing Williams’ recent engagement.

“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages didn’t work,” one family member questions Williams in the trailer.

Another asks, “How you engaged to a married man?” referring to Falynn Guobadia. Simon filed for divorce from Falynn in January; Williams stated she had “nothing to do with the divorce.”

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Williams wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Williams and Guobadia were in a relationship for one month before he popped the question in May.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” she captioned her engagement announcement. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.”

She added, “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

As for Falynn Guobadia, she recently got engaged to Jaylan Banks — the man Simon accused her of cheating with.

“Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Watch the trailer below.