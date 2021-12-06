Boosie Badazz Catches Heat From Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity [Photos + Video]

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity members are calling out Boosie Badazz after he was photographed wearing the frat’s letters on a black jacket, despite not being a member himself.

via: HotNewHipHop

“Check this out, and I know I look good in this jacket,” Boosie says in the clip while showing off his outfit. “Remind me of the great Dr. Martin Luther King. I need whoever do the best stroll with this jacket, we gon have an award for y’all. Y’all go do the Run It Up challenge, and it’s big, bro.”

Shortly after, members of the fraternity expressed their displeasure with the rapper’s actions on social media.

This isn’t the first time Boosie has run into trouble with a fraternity. Last year, he made the similar mistake of wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity sweater, for which he was called out again.

“I apologize to ’em, but I need some [apologies] too because they talking ’bout they shed blood for this,” he said at the time in response to the backlash. “They got people in my DMs talking like they built like me. Like they talking gangsta. I’m like bruh, it ain’t that serious. I don’t wanna do nothing witchu. My bad, dawg.”

Check out Boosie’s video as well as some of the responses below.

The clip, later shared by Akademiks, had a comment section full of people awaiting an all-out battle between Boosie and fraternity members, with one commenter asking if Boosie “already got yelled at by them frat dudes” for previous fashion choices. While that’s true, his latest post left even more Twitter users not very thrilled.

Ok Alphas do NOT engage that nigga boosie… you will give him what he wants… attention and then you will give that bullshit life.. do not repost it and don't comment.. ignore him like the child he is..

Fraternally, Fall 01 #December4th #AlphaPhiAlpha — a Moody variant (@Cee_dot_Moody) December 2, 2021

I ain’t showing my Dad that pic of Boosie in that Alpha Line Jacket because he gon’ get to fussing and cussing about lukewarm Frat members ??? — sailor moon bonnet ? (@thechirose) December 3, 2021

Boosie in this Alpha jacket and droppin’ Bro. MLK. This how we starting December? pic.twitter.com/aNVqOMte2L — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) December 2, 2021

Boosie disrespectful as fuck. Dude went from being a kappa to an Alpha. Its about to be another interesting and annoying day on this here app. — M.J. (@whoismjgeorge) December 3, 2021