'BMF' Star Lil Meech Shuts Down Accusations Of Him Having Poor Hygiene: 'Lying Straight' [Photos]

50 Cent claims Lil Meech is “getting so fly the hating is starting,” and posted a clip of a fan who said the ‘BMF” star smells musty.

via: AceShowbiz

Lil Meech is setting the record straight. The actor portraying his father Demetrius Flenory of Black Mafia Family on “BMF” denied the accusations that he has poor hygiene, saying that it’s a lie.

On Sunday, January 9, 50 Cent shared a video of Lil Meech’s fan who complained that the “BMF” star smelled “musty.” The female fan also claimed that the 21-year-old star “smelled like onions” during a club appearance.

“Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” the female fan said. “He had went [sic] to six places and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just want to know what possessed him to put on that long-sleeved shirt and to be musty like that.”

In the caption, 50 Cent trolled Lil Meech, “@llimeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting. [laughing emoji]. she said you smelled like a bag of onion’s LMAO.” The “In da Club” rapper added, “Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL.”

Responding to the allegations, Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., commented, “Lying straight Thru her teeth feigning for a picture,” adding a slew of laughing face with tears emojis. In a separate comment, he left more laughing face with tears emojis.

Upon learning the female fan’s statement, “Amateur” actor Michael Rainey Jr. defended Lil Meech. The 21-year-old actor wrote in the comment section, “Lying on the gang is crazy [man facepalming emoji] [laughing face with tears emoji].”

Lil Meech rose to fame for portraying his father Demetrius Flenory, also known as Big Meech, on “BMF”. The actor/rapper recently landed a spot in season 2 of the hit HBO show “Euphoria”, which premiered on Sunday.

Days prior to the premiere, Lil Meech made use of his Instagram account to release a snapshot from a scene of the drama series. “EUPHORIA. JANUARY 9TH. HBO MAX. WE NOT SLOWING DOWN NO TIME SOON ONLY UP FROM HERE…..,” he captioned his post.

Many of his famous pals and friends showed some support in the comment section. 50 Cent wrote, “You know the vibes [clapping hands emoji],” while DJ Spin King added, “My boy! I told ya he gonna be a star.” One fan chimed in, “Let’s get those CREDITS!!!!!!!” A second penned, “I’m watching everything with you in it [face with heart-shaped eyes emoji].”

Not a bag of onions.