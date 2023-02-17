Blueface Responds to Chris Brown's Angry Rant Calling Him Out: 'You Beat Up the Wrong B*tch' [Video]

Blueface has responded to Chris Brown naming-dropping him and Chrisean Rock in attempt to deflect from the criticism he still faces for abusing Rihanna back in 2009.

In case you missed it, Chloe Bailey announced an upcoming new single featuring Chris Brown set to drop next week and both fans and non-fans have been heavily criticizing her choice of featured artist.

Chris Brown tried to defend himself via Instagram stories, writing:

“IF Y’ALL STILL HATE ME FOR A MISTAKE I MADE AS A 17 year old please kiss my whole entire ass. I’M FUCKING 33! I’M SO TIRED OF Y’ALL RUNNING WIT THIS NARRATIVE..YOU WEIRD ASS N-GGAS are the SAME ONES THAT TUNE IN EVERY WEEK TO SEE BLUEFACE CHRISEAN BEAT THE SHIT OUT EACH OTHER IN FRONT OF THE WORLD.”

He added,

“BUT THAT’S OK? It’s entertainment? ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY DICK DISRESPECTfully.”

Blueface had several thoughts on the matter, which you can hear via the video he shared below.