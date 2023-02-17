R. Kelly Prosecutors Want 25 Years Of Additional Prison Time

Federal prosecutors Thursday asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago.

Moreover, federal prosecutors seek more time for convictions of child pornography and enticement last year, which could add to his New York sentence. Furthermore, the court already sentenced him to 30 years in jail. Also, another government request suggested he serve his new sentence only after he completes the 30 years. On Thursday (February 16), prosecutors told the U.S. District Court in Chicago through their motion that Kelly is “sadistic,” “a serial sexual predator,” and “poses a serious danger to society.”

“The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life,” the 37-page government filing maintained. The singer’s sentencing for his Chicago trial is due next week. However, his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean pushed back against these new requests in a filing last week out of concern for his life. “Kelly would have to defy all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive,” she said. Furthermore, she recommended a sentence of 10 years that he could serve in tandem with his New York sentence.

Previosly, Bonjean claimed that Kelly faced unjust scrutiny and treatment in comparison to similarly charged white musicians. “None have been prosecuted and none will die in prison,” she expressed. Despite these arguments, the prosecution pushed for a long sentence that adds to his existing time, not one that stands within it. Still, they acknowledged but justified that a 25-year sentence goes beyond recommended sentencing guidelines.

