Blueface Claims He Had Someone Check Offset: 'He Won't Make Another Threat Again' [Video]

Did Blueface have someone people ‘check Offset?

According to him — he did.

via HipHopDX:

The “Thotiana” rapper hopped on IG Live with Soulja Boy on Monday (December 18), during which he explained why he exposed Offset allegedly sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, and revealed that he had someone check the Southern rapper in Miami last week.

“You want to know why I did that? Cus bitches get on her poppin’ it, making up lies — I’m gay, I’m this, I’m tryna do this. Okay, you want to pop it, bitch? I know the truth,” Blueface said.

“All that came out and Offset got mad about his wife. He made some threats and we had somebody go tap his shoulder in Miami a couple days ago and let him know he’s touchable and he won’t make another threat again. I’m really like that.”

Offset got caught up in Blueface’s drama earlier this month when the West Coast rhymer alleged that Set was romantically involved with Chrisean Rock.

“Being tatted ona hoe is not a flex you literally fucked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n-ggas looking at me while they fucking you get the rest of em gone asap please,” he wrote to Twitter.

Offset quickly attempted to defuse the situation and refuted Blueface’s claims, writing: “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help.”

The Los Angeles rapper then doubled-down on his claims and pointed to November 10 as the exact date the alleged encounter went down between Offset and Rock.

“Tried to keep yo secret but you keep popping it on these apps ima only state facts everytime,” he wrote. “So you ain’t fuck cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA…I’m making this up ?”

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Offset.

