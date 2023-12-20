‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Jackie Slammed for Saying Black Women ‘Cry Wolf’ About Pregnancy Pains to Get Out of Work [Photos + Video]

Dr. Jacqueline Walters is one of the longest running stars in Bravo history who is widely known as America’s most beloved OB-GYN “Dr. Jackie.

via: Page Six

Fans are slamming the “Married to Medicine” star after a resurfaced video showed her discussing how black women “cry wolf” about their pregnancy pains.

“Sometimes as African Americans women, we’re a bit more dramatic and that you go to the doctor and you complain and you complain and you complain and you’re not taken seriously because you cry wolf the entire pregnancy,” the famed OB-GYN, 65, said during a YouTube Live with castmate Dr. Heavenly.

This the real Dr.Jackie, not that character she plays on Married to Medicine. She sounds like how yt OBGYN doctors bash their Black female patients…Wasn’t she just speaking with Kamala Harris abt how Black women aren’t taken seriously in medical spaces? ????? pic.twitter.com/lIGt7Nc9AE — PoliticallyCorrect (@bakara_j) December 19, 2023

“We wanna also make sure that you’re being serious with your doctor and not playing the games so that could take you off work,” she added.

“Because then we see you 25 times in the pregnancy, it’s hard to believe there’s a true problem when there’s a true problem.”

Fans did not hold back about their dismay regarding her remarks about black women — especially because of the racial disparities they face during childbirth.

“Dr.Jackie has never carried a child so who tf is she to say black women can be ‘dramatic’ and ‘cry wolf’ during their pregnancy??????? Knowing black women are overlooked health wise???? She’s been the villain! I can’t stand her,” tweeted one critic.

Dr.Jackie has never carried a child so who tf is she to say black women can be “dramatic” and “cry wolf” during their pregnancy??????? Knowing black women are overlooked health wise???? She’s been the villain! I can’t stand her tbh #Married2med #Married2Medicine #DrJackie pic.twitter.com/0ppvZK2Mhh — Nat Love (@Waysofdes) December 19, 2023

“Dr.Jackie is disgusting asf for speaking so negatively on pregnant black women knowing that black pregnant women suffer/die at the hands of nonblack doctors who spew that same bulls–t at an alarmingly high rate,” wrote a third user.

Dr.Jackie is disgusting asf for speaking so negatively on pregnant black women knowing that black pregnant women suffer/die at the hands of nonblack doctors who spew that same bullshit an alarming high rate. That type of evil is why God muted her damn uterus. #Married2Medicine pic.twitter.com/NkEPAN7wAC — E. (@__ErikaaaG__) December 20, 2023

Some fans even called for Dr. Jackie, who has been a cast member of the hit Bravo reality show for all 10 seasons, to be terminated.

“#Married2med Bravo @BravoTV @Andy DR JACKIE needs to be fired immediately! Send her an email and let’s hope she isn’t ‘too dramatic,’” tweeted one person.

#Married2med Bravo @BravoTV @Andy DR JACKIE needs to be fired immediately! Send her an email and let's hope she isn't "too dramatic." And that conference with the VP was HORRIBLE! They basically said heres a hotline phone number to call. Dr Jackie doesnt take have poor patients. — ?????? ? Modesto Hair Stylist (@ijessicagreene) December 20, 2023

“Oh I just saw the comments Dr. Jackie made about her black patients, and she is absolute TRASH !!! That is a disservice to even generalize a RACE of patients especially from your OWN race.. she gotta go #Married2Medicine @BravoTV FIRE HER!!!” added another.

Oh I just saw the comments Dr. Jackie made about her black patients, and she is absolute TRASH !!! That is a disservice to even generalize a RACE of patients especially from your OWN race.. she gotta go ?? #Married2Medicine @BravoTV FIRE HER!!! pic.twitter.com/pALQDf2FwL — RA (@MRNurse27th) December 20, 2023

Interestingly enough, Dr. Jackie — who launched a campaign to end racial disparities in healthcare — recently had a candid conversation about the country’s maternal crisis with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Black women are 3 times more likely to die from childbirth in America. This is inexcusable,” the politician, 59, captioned the video on Instagram Sunday.

“@therealdrjackie and I discussed our nation’s maternal health crisis on tonight’s episode of Bravo’s Married to Medicine.”

Dr. Jackie has not publicly acknowledged the backlash, however, she took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a cryptic quote from former NFL star Deion Sanders.

“Don’t allow frustration to enter the room. Stay calm, cool & conscious,” the quote read. “Life is just trying, testing & teasing u to provoke u to do more & to promote u to the next level. Go thru what you’ve got to go thru so u can go to what you’re destined to go to. Win Win & Win daily. Let’s go.”

The reality star wrote atop the message, “Amen.”

Page Six has reached out to reps for both Dr. Jackie and Bravo for comment but did not immediately hear back.