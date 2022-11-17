‘Bling Empire’ Star Kelly Mi Li Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend

Kelly Mi Li is getting ready to be a first time mom!

The ‘Bling Empire’ star shared via Instagram on Thursday that she’s expecting a child with her boyfriend.

via Page Six:

“Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! ?,” the Netflix personality, who has yet to reveal her partner’s name, told her followers.

“We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives,” the 37-year-old continued.

The reality star went on to share a video of her mom finding out the news with the help of an ultrasound shot, a onesie and a tiny pair of shoes.

“If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!” she concluded.

Li’s fellow reality stars took to the comments section to express their congratulations.

“OMG I am sooooo happy for you. Can’t wait to come and spoil your baby ??????,” Tiffany Moon, of “Real Housewives of Dallas” fame, commented.

“The Circle” alum Savannah Palacio, for her part, gushed, “congrats beautiful!!”

Li’s social media upload came nearly one month after she debuted her boyfriend via Instagram — although his face was hidden in the sweet snap.

“They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life,” she wrote in October.

”I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was even possible.”

She wished her mystery man a happy anniversary, calling him her “best friend” and “partner in crime.”

The pregnant star previously dated Andrew Gray for five years before they called it quits in March 2021.

We’re just glad Andrew isn’t the baby daddy. Congrats Kelly!