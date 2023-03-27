Blac Chyna Gets 'Demonic' Tattoo Removed As She Continues 'Life Changing Journey'

Blac Chyna Angela White is making a few changes to her body — for the better.

This past weekend, Angela spent time in Las Vegas getting a few tattoos removed.

On Sunday, Angela shared videos to Instagram explaining why she decided to remove her giant Baphomet tattoo from her hip.

“So y’all know that I got this Baphomet tattoo. It gots to come off,” she said, “I’m not going to have no mark of the beast or anything like that.”

“When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me,” she added, without elaborating. “I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.”

Sharing with fans that she was “so excited about getting this tattoo removed,” her first video showed Angela packing up her car with kids Dream and King Cairo.

“On my way to Vegas to get this Baphomet tattoo removed,” she captioned the post, “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back.”

The second video showed her inside Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal in Las Vegas.

“Thank you God, for saving me. Removing this Baphomet tattoo,” she captioned the post, “I’m sending all this energy back to the owner.”

She also removed two smaller tattoos reading “Jay” and “Stevenson.” Jay, presumably, was a tribute to ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, while Stevenson is the last name of ex Tyga, as well as their son, King Cairo.

See Angela’s videos below.

