Blac Chyna Explains Why She Deleted Her OnlyFans

She was said to have been one of the platform’s big money makers, but you won’t find Blac Chyna on OnlyFans these days. If there’s one thing Blac Chyna knows how to do, it’s navigating multiple revenue streams. She’s a model, actress, artist, and overall businesswoman, and OnlyFans earned her a pretty penny. There were reports that she was bringing in millions per month, but that hasn’t been substantiated.

via: Hot97

During a recent interview, the model says now that her son, King, who she shares with rapper Tyga is now getting older- that has a lot to do with why she’s no longer on the site. “I’m just changing everything about me,” Chyna said.

She continued, “all that stuff is a dead end and I know that I’m way — I’m worth way more than that. I feel like I have bigger fish to fry, and at the time, I had so many things in lawsuits. It’s like, ‘wow,’ but yeah, I’m good. Shout out to the people that do still have their OnlyFans and stuff like that. Get your money, don’t let the money make you.”

Chyna was also asked if she affected by the online critism she receives. “Umm, yes and no. It depends — it depends what the story is,” Chyna expressed. “Most of the time, I’m like, hmmm, ‘this is not even true,’ so I just don’t even let it, like, bother me. But then it’s like, some things that isn’t true, it, like, really bothers me.”