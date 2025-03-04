BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

Bisexual folks can sometimes feel ostracized. However, research shows that bisexual individuals constitute the largest segment within the LGBTQIA+ community. According to Seattle Gay News, 40% of BIPOC LGBTQIA+ people identify as Bisexual. Additionally, half of all transgender people identify as also Bisexual.

Despite this, there are huge disparities in preventive care and treatment for bisexual individuals. This can be attributed to the reluctance of many bisexual folks to disclose their sexual orientation to healthcare providers. Per Seattle Gay News, this hesitancy contributes to increased risks of sexually transmitted infections and mental health disorders. Additionally, research suggests that bisexual women are more prone to obesity, heart disease, and breast cancer.

Organizations like the Bisexual Resource Center (BCR) aim to stop this. The BCR has created Bisexual Health Awareness Month to raise awareness of issues impacting the bisexual community. If you are unfamiliar with the annual celebration, here is a breakdown of how the month is honored.

What is Bisexual Health Awareness Month?

In March 2014, the BRC kicked off the first-ever Bisexual Health Awareness Month. The organization aims to spotlight the unique health and societal challenges faced by the bisexual community. Bisexual Health Awareness Month has since evolved into a significant annual campaign, with organizations continuously promoting bi-inclusive health discussions and policies. The campaign uses social media platforms to spread information, share personal stories, and provide resources.

This initiative emerged from growing evidence that bisexual individuals experience higher rates of mental health issues, substance abuse, and intimate partner violence compared to their gay, lesbian, and heterosexual counterparts.

“Bisexual people make up the largest demographic of sexual assault reporters,” Seattle Gay News reports. “Bisexual men are more likely to have experienced sexual abuse as minors than heterosexual men and have a 143% higher chance of experiencing intimate partner violence in adulthood.”

The BCR has a theme for Bisexual Health Awareness Month.

Each year, the BRC selects a theme to guide the month’s activities, focusing on areas such as mental health, sexual health, and community connection. The inaugural theme, “Bi the Way, Our Health Matters Too!,” focused on safer sex practices, nutrition, and partner violence. This year’s theme, “Navigating Bi+ Health in an Uncertain World,” emphasizes the difficulties bisexual individuals face due to limited healthcare access and legislative actions against LGBTQIA+ rights.

However, championing Bisexual Health Awareness Month is not the only thing the BRC does. The organization has been leading the charge for bisexual advocacy and support since 1985. The BRC’s mission is to connect the bi+ community, providing resources, support, and celebration to help its members thrive. Over the years, the organization has expanded its reach – hosting support groups and promoting bisexual visibility.

This March, and every March thereafter, take time to celebrate the bisexual people in your life. They often feel invisible, making it important to affirm their identities and experiences. If you are curious about where to find and support bisexual community groups, the BCR has a webpage dedicated to connecting its members online.

How do you plan to celebrate Bisexual Health Awareness Month? Comment below!

