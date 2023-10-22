Billy Porter Says He's ‘Dating Around’ After Divorce Announcement

Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith, announced their divorce after six years of marriage in July — and now he says he’s taking his time to find a new love interest.

via Page Six:

“I’m gonna take a break for a minute. Daddy is dating around,” Porter exclusively told Page Six of his love life.

The “Pose” actor walked the red carpet at a gala for cancer charity DKMS at Cipriani Wall Street — where he also performed as styled by Ty Hunter.

When asked if he saw anyone at the charity bash that piqued his interest, he quipped, “I see them, don’t you think I know?” But, “I’m not peeping nobody yet, they got to peep me. They got to take care of me, honey.”

The busy star has a new album, “The Black Mona Lisa,” out Nov. 17.

“I am breaking a sweat. I have broken a sweat,” he said of his new work. “Because it is about expanding my audience and helping my audience know that I am not new to this. I am true to this. Many people got on the Billy Porter train at different times, but the singing was first… type it in Google and you will understand. She ain’t new with this pop music thing.”

The multihyphenate recalled of starting his career, “I met with a manager… and he said you have to choose one thing, you can’t do everything at the same time.” But today, “I’m grateful that I did not listen to him.”

He said having such diverse talents has helped during the SAG-AFTRA strike of Hollywood actors. “I’m so multihyphenated that I’m blessed to always have something to do,” Porter said. “I was working. I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m one of the blessed one, but I’m grateful that I followed my own instinct and heart.”

He has previously said he was forced to sell his home because of the strike, as well as the recent WGA strike.

“I have to sell my house,” Porter told the Evening Standard last summer. “I don’t know when we’re gonna go back. The life of an artist, until you make f—k you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still [check-to-check],” he added.

The former Broadway star said at the time that he was supposed to work on an upcoming film, and a TV show, this fall, but that, “none of that is happening.”

Porter and Smith previously announced of their split, “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration.” The exes said in a statement that they, “continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

We think best thing Billy or anyone can do after a breakup is take time to rediscover themselves.