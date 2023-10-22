Naomi Osaka Says She Had to Fight the ‘Thought That I Won’t Be a Good Mom’

Naomi Osaka is opening up about a parenting struggle she “had to conquer.”

via People:

In a candid new post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, the tennis star, 26, revealed that she found herself feeling unconfident as a new mom.

“Something I had to conquer recently is fighting the thought that I won’t be a good mom,” she wrote in both English and Japanese. “So many doubts raced through my head I had to swat them away like mosquitoes.”

She went on to explain that looking at her 3-month-old daughter, Shai — who she shares with rapper Cordae — made her realize she needed to address her feelings.

“Looking into Shai’s eyes and holding her I always think, ‘Wow this little person depends on me so much, I have to do better,’ ” she continued. “It’s such a strange feeling watching your kid grow, you blink and they’re double the size in a few months.”

She said she’s making sure she remembers to “breathe” and be present in the moment.

“Gratefulness reminds me to breathe and take in the little things (and the big ones),” she concluded. “I’m so grateful to have another year and I’m so thankful to everyone that believes in me.”

Osaka and Cordae welcomed their daughter in July in Los Angeles. Just a month prior to Shai’s arrival, the athlete revealed at a princess-themed baby shower she was expecting a baby girl. The then-mom-to-be shared photos on Instagram of herself posing at the party in front of a balloon display and a sign that read, “A little princess is on the way.”

In April, Osaka shared one of her hopes for her motherhood experience. “I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself,” she told PEOPLE. “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”

For inspiration and advice, she said she was already turning to the seasoned moms within her circle. “There are several mothers in my life, all at different phases of motherhood. It’s been nice having them share recommendations and tips along the way,” she said.

When Osaka first announced her pregnancy in January, she was already imagining the moment in the future when her daughter would be among the faces in the crowd watching her play.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’ “

She also vowed to return to tennis after her baby’s arrival. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” she teased, referencing the Australian Open.

Last month, while making a visit to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City during the U.S. Open, Osaka said she was already feeling the “itch” to pick up her racquet and get on the court again, only two months postpartum.

“I feel a lot of joy coming back here. It’s kind of like seeing an old friend I haven’t seen in a long time.” she told ESPN. “I went through the little players’ tunnel, but obviously, I’m not playing. It made me itch to want to play again, but I guess I’ll have to wait until next year.”

Her fears are common among new parents, but we’re sure Naomi is already an excellent mom.