Dolly Parton Explains Why She Only Communicates via Fax

It looks like Reba McEntire wasn’t joking when she revealed earlier this month on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that the only way she can contact Dolly Parton is through fax.

“Dolly doesn’t text,” Reba said during her appearance on the show. She added, “I don’t have her telephone number, and I asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s number?’ He said, ‘No.’”

Dolly then appeared on The View and explained just why she prefers the archaic mode of communication.

“Actually, I don’t want to get into that world,” Dolly said when asked about why she doesn’t like current forms of communication. “I’m surrounded by enough people.”

“Kenny Rogers used to aggravate me about it,” Dolly recalled. “I said, ‘Look, I’ll send you a message by carrier pigeon if I need to get in touch with you. You always seem to know how to reach me when you want something!’ ”

“So I actually, I never did get into getting involved in all that because it’ll take up too much of my time if I tried to get in touch with everybody who is trying to get in touch with me,” Dolly explained.

“So I just say, ‘Fax me! Fax me or call me and I’ll call you back,’” she added.

Honestly — we feel her!