Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Split Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith are going their separate ways.

via: ET Online

The Pose star’s rep, Simon Halls, confirmed the news in a statement to People on Wednesday, sharing that they “have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.”

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration,” Halls continued. “They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.”

Porter and Smith first met in 2009, and briefly dated before splitting. Several years later, the pair rekindled their romance. They got engaged in London in Dec. 29, 2016, and tied the knot two weeks later, on Jan. 14, 2017.

The rep’s statement concluded that “there will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Smith was on hand and all smiles back in December when Porter was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The couple shared a kiss during the ceremony as Porter posed with his plaque above his star.

ET spoke with Porter at the big event, and he seemed to be overwhelmed with joy as he embraced the honor and felt his husband’s support.

“You know, I have to say, with as huge as the dreams have been for me, I wasn’t thinking about a star,” he told ET. “It just wasn’t a part of the conversation, it’s so magical and it just came out of nowhere, and that’s what makes it so beautiful and it’s just such a surprise.”