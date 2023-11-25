Bill Cosby and Wife Reportedly Fighting Over 'Dire' Financial Situation, Camille Won't Fire Chef or Staffers

Bill Cosby and wife Camille are reportedly at odds over their dismal financial situation.

via Radar Online:

The couple is “in financial turmoil,” our insider alleged, adding that Camille, 79, isn’t willing to make the necessary lifestyle changes to help their situation.

We’re told Bill’s money problems are so grim with the ongoing lawsuits against the 86-year-old comedian that they have been forced to “liquidate” their assets, take out “second mortgages,” and sell off their beloved artwork.

However, the insider shared that Camille is seemingly in denial about their financial issues.

Our source alleged that Bill and Camille have not paid their household staff in some time, with Bill telling Camille they “can’t live that lifestyle” anymore. He allegedly wants to fire some of their employees, but Camille won’t budge, alleging she can’t bear to live without their chef or staffers.

The source said Bill is “frustrated” over the matter, revealing it’s become a “major issue” in their home.

RadarOnline.com is also told the Cosbys are in a “bad situation financially” from all the lawsuits the Bill Cosby Show actor is fighting. The insider said Bill — who was once worth a reported $400 million — is financially strapped over his legal issues, which are “never going to end.”

When RadarOnline.com reached out to Bill’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, he had “no comment.”

The comedian’s struggle has been playing out in the headlines, with the ex-star allegedly owing almost $650k for the 2019 and 2020 tax years.

According to The Blast, Bill was recently hit with two tax liens — one for $88,566.88 and the other for $559,573.77.

The man once dubbed “America’s Dad” was also slapped with a tax lien in 2018. Bill has since paid Uncle Sam back the $1.8 million he owed in back taxes from the 2015 filing season.

Bill is also on the hook for the $500k he was ordered to pay Judy Huth last year after a California civil jury found she was assaulted by the comic at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was just 16.

The former Hollywood actor served three years in a Pennsylvania prison for the 2004 sexual assault of Temple University executive Andrea Constand.

The Cosbys faced rumors of marriage trouble after Bill was sprung from behind bars in June 2021 over a technicality, and Camille was spotted without her wedding ring. However, Wyatt told RadarOnline.com there was no truth to the speculation at the time, pointing out that Camille has stuck by Bill’s side through thick and thin for nearly six decades.

They need to just go ahead and let it all go and enjoy whatever free days they’re fortunate enough to have left.