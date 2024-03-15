Bhad Bhabie Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares First Photo | lovebscott.com

Bhad Bhabie, who rose to fame on Dr. Phil before pursuing a rap career, has given birth to her and boyfriend Le Vaughn’s first baby.

via: People

On Friday, the reality TV star turned rapper, 20, announced she welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Le Vaughn. A rep for Bhabie confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Sharing a sweet black and white photo on her Instagram Story, Bhabie (born Danielle Marie Bregoli) cuddled up with the newborn, whose face was covered with a hat and a blanket.

In December, Bhabie announced she was expecting her first baby, sharing photos on her Instagram. Posting a few mirror selfies, the rapper wore a tight T-shirt that showcased her growing belly.

At the end of February, the rapper chatted with PEOPLE about her journey to motherhood. At the time, Bhabie said she and her boyfriend planned to name their daughter Kali Love.

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” she said at the time. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

She also noted that she thought she was “definitely going to be the strict” parent between her and Le Vaughn, whom she met through a mutual friend. However, she said the two prefer to keep the details of their relationship private because of “how social media tends to get.”

“I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready,’ ” she said. “It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?’ I don’t even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It’s just kind of off.”

Although she was feeling “very tired” and “very over being pregnant” in the days before welcoming her baby girl, Bhabie said she was looking forward to the day she could “dress up and take out” her daughter.

“I’m really excited for her,” she said. “I’m definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that.”

Congratulations